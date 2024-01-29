Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units

240125-N-VC599-1026 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2024) – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, tours the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) during a routine visit, Jan 25. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

