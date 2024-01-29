Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units [Image 4 of 11]

    Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units

    GUAM

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240125-N-VC599-1013 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2024) – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, tours the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), during a routine visit, Jan 25. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Jefferson City is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. Jefferson City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

