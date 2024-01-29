Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units

240125-N-VC599-1040 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2024) – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, left, attends a brief at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Emergent Repair Facility, detachment Guam during a routine visit, Jan 25. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

