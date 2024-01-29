Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units [Image 11 of 11]

    Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units

    GUAM

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    240125-N-VC599-1046 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2024) – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, left, speaks with Ens. Mackenzie Rush, during a tour the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Jan 25. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Michigan is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 74 to complement the undersea warfare capabilities of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

