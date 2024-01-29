Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units

240125-N-VC599-1046 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2024) – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, left, speaks with Ens. Mackenzie Rush, during a tour the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Jan 25. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Michigan is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 74 to complement the undersea warfare capabilities of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

