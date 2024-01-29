Adm. William Houston Visits Guam Units

240125-N-VC599-1034 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 25, 2024) – Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, middle left, attends a brief at Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15 during a routine visit, Jan 25. Houston is making his first visit to Guam since taking command of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. CSS-15 is located onboard Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. Naval Base Guam is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

