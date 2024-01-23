Bill Pendergast's assignments have taken him to Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Fort Riley, Kan.; Fort Devens, Mass.; and multiple tours here in South Korea. He also had multiple civilian assignments in various commands in Korea as well as positions at Joint Base San Antonio and Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Notably, his experiences in Korea, both personal and professional, played a pivotal role in shaping his career trajectory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:57 Photo ID: 8214853 VIRIN: 240126-A-ZZ999-2005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.59 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Eighth Army: IG reflects on half century of service, helping others [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.