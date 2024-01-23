Faces of Eighth Army: IG reflects on half century of service, helping others

Bill Pendergast's military journey began in 1972 when he enlisted in the Army, a decision prompted by the looming draft during the 70s. Pendergast hails from Holyoke, Mass, which he quickly pointed out is the birthplace of volleyball. What started as a four-year enlistment extended into a 22-year active duty career and subsequent 29-year Department of the Army Civilian career.



His assignments have taken him to Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Fort Riley, Kan.; Fort Devens, Mass.; and multiple tours here in South Korea. He also had multiple civilian assignments in various commands in Korea as well as positions at Joint Base San Antonio and Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Notably, his experiences in Korea, both personal and professional, played a pivotal role in shaping his career trajectory.



Reflecting on his initial enlistment, Pendergast acknowledges he enlisted because his draft number was low and he wanted some say on where he would serve. He would serve as he found pride contributing to the military community. His journey took unexpected turns, such as meeting his wife during his first tour in Korea, leading to extended periods of service and a family connection to the country.



Stationed in various South Korea locations (some are now closed) - Camp Red Cloud, Camp Stanley, Camp Stanton, Camp Casey, and Yongsan - Pendergast's assignments underscored his adaptability and commitment to his military responsibilities.



Transitioning to the inspector general field, he highlighted the dual role of an IG providing assistance and maintaining fairness and impartiality.



"One of the doctrines of an inspector general is to be fair and impartial,” Pendergast said. “So in order to do that, we have to first understand the situation that we're addressing and determine the best way to resolve that. We can't advocate on the side of the complainant or the side of the commander. The IG motto is "Right and Forward,” so before we address an assistance issue or an allegation of wrongdoing, as IGs, we have to ensure that we're referring to the right standard, the right regulation, the right process. And then based on that, we can go forward to the appropriate agency, take the appropriate action to address the issue.”



His satisfaction emanates from the collaborative efforts with the chain of command and supervisors, aiming to help Soldiers and civilians navigate challenges. The challenges, he notes, lie in understanding the uniqueness of each individual case and working with diverse personalities within the military structure.



"We have four core functions as IGs: teach and train, inspections, assistance, and investigations,” said Pendergast. “I mainly work in assistance, investigations, and teach and train. Normally the assistance and teach and train functions occur simultaneously. They are normally something that can affect a Soldier's or civilian employee's quality of life or career. Maybe a Soldier has a pay issue, maybe a civilian employee has an issue with some aspect of their job. The difference is that each individual is unique. Although we have a process to address these things, the difference lies in the individual and the situation that we're dealing with."



The core of Pendergast's professional fulfillment comes from assisting Soldiers with paperwork related to their careers, promotions and reassignments. Describing his role as akin to a point guard in basketball, he emphasizes the importance of teamwork and coordination with various agencies. The challenge, however, lies in engaging the chain of command to ensure the necessary actions are taken.



“An inspector general can only recommend, not order a resolution,” Pendergast said. “Only commanders can order. The role of the IG is to advise the commander. That's why we encourage using the chain of command for Soldiers and the supervisory chain for civilian employees before contacting an IG. Some people have a misconception that, ‘Yeah, I'll call the IG and they'll tell ‘them’ to do what I want ‘them’ to do.’ We can't. We advise, we refer to regulations and policy, we make recommendations, but in the end, it's ultimately up to the commander or the supervisor to take the necessary action. While we can serve as a buffer or liaison between those agencies and the command, we aim for the command to receive credit for providing assistance and resolution to the individual's needs.”



Pendergast reflects on his growth both professionally and personally during his active duty years. He expresses pride in contributing to the military community, enjoying the camaraderie of his colleagues and making a positive impact on individuals' careers.



When asked about his proudest moments, he emphasizes the satisfaction derived from assisting the chain of command in helping Soldiers and employees.



Speaking with Pendergast provides a unique perspective on a half-century-long military career, marked by dedication, adaptability and a commitment to service. His reflections on the IG field underscore the importance of fairness, teamwork and the ever evolving nature of military service. Approaching retirement, Pendergast’s legacy stands as a testament to a lifetime devoted to the values of the United States Army and a profound impact on the lives of those he served alongside.



“I'll be retiring in October; that'll be the end of my service,” he said. “I'm pleased and proud to be serving for the U.S. government. I've always tried my best to provide good quality advice and service to individuals and I hope I can continue that for the rest of my time.”

