    Faces of Eighth Army: IG reflects on half century of service, helping others [Image 2 of 8]

    Faces of Eighth Army: IG reflects on half century of service, helping others

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    A profile of Bill Pendergast, Eighth Army inspector general. His military journey began in 1972 when he enlisted in the Army, a decision prompted by the looming draft during the 70s. Pendergast hails from Holyoke, Mass, which he quickly pointed out is the birthplace of volleyball. What started as a four-year enlistment extended into a 22-year active duty career and subsequent 29-year Department of the Army Civilian career. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae)

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

