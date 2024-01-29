Faces of Eighth Army: IG reflects on half century of service, helping others

Bill Pendergast holds one of the many awards he has received over his half century of service to the government and military. His military journey began in 1972 when he enlisted in the Army, a decision prompted by the looming draft during the 70s. Pendergast hails from Holyoke, Mass, which he quickly pointed out is the birthplace of volleyball. What started as a four-year enlistment extended into a 22-year active duty career and subsequent 29-year Department of the Army Civilian career. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae)

