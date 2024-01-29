Faces of Eighth Army: IG reflects on half century of service, helping others

Bill Pendergast's military journey began in 1972 when he enlisted in the Army, a decision prompted by the looming draft during the 70s. Pendergast hails from Holyoke, Mass, which he quickly pointed out is the birthplace of volleyball. What started as a four-year enlistment extended into a 22-year active duty career and subsequent 29-year Department of the Army Civilian career. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae)

