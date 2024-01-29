62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club

Members of the Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club pose with Team McChord Airmen in a C-17 Globemaster III during a visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 27, 2024. The Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club were given a mission brief and were afforded the opportunity to ask U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service’s deputy commander, questions about the Air Force and their recruiting efforts. They were also able to visit different Team McChord units to learn about the impact they have on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

