U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service’s deputy commander, answers questions during the Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 27, 2024. The club is a non-profit youth organization charted by the Black Pilots of America with a goal of creating youth programs with global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:46 Photo ID: 8214830 VIRIN: 240127-F-PC602-1051 Resolution: 5823x3874 Size: 2.94 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.