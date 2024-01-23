U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Jacob Welty, an air traffic controller with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, shows members of the Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club how to operate a signal light gun during the club’s visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 27, 2024. The club is a non-profit youth organization charted by the Black Pilots of America with a goal of creating youth programs with global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8214833
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-PC602-1300
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT