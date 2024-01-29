U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, gives a mission briefing to the Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club during a visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 27, 2024. During their visit, the Red-Tailed Hawks Club were afforded the opportunity to visit different Team McChord units to learn about the impact they have on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:46 Photo ID: 8214831 VIRIN: 240127-F-PC602-1063 Resolution: 5614x3293 Size: 2.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.