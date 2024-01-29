Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club [Image 2 of 7]

    62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, gives a mission briefing to the Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club during a visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 27, 2024. During their visit, the Red-Tailed Hawks Club were afforded the opportunity to visit different Team McChord units to learn about the impact they have on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:46
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    JBLM
    community relations
    recruiting
    62d Airlift Wing
    Future Airmen
    Red-Tailed Hawks

