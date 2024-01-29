Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club [Image 3 of 7]

    62d Airlift Wing opens doors to Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Red-Tailed Hawks Flying Club members watch Airmen utilize Air Force equipment during their visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 27, 2024. The club is a non-profit youth organization charted by the Black Pilots of America with a goal of creating youth programs with global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

