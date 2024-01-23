U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition team, parachute in formation in Marana, Ariz., Jan 17, 2024. The team’s intent was to establish a permanent detachment within the 563rd Rescue Group that will own its budget, equipment and manpower to further professionalize and program a greater number of training exhibitions per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8214298
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-QO903-1494
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|886.1 KB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
