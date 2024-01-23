AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice

A U.S. Airman, assigned to the Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition Team, parachutes in Marana, Ariz., Jan 17, 2024. The exhibition team's goal was to showcase combat capabilities through the employment of Pararescue, Combat Control, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Survival Evasion Resistance Escape, and Tactical Air Control Party airmen to generate a greater interest in a career in Air Force Special Warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

