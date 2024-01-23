AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice

A U.S. Airman, assigned to the Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition team, parachutes to the ground in Marana, Ariz., Jan 17, 2024. The AFSPEC War Exhibition Team was to partner with the 330th Recruitment Squadron to conduct exhibitions in 2024 across the United States to improve recruitment goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024