AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition team, jump from a plane in Marana, Ariz., Jan 17, 2024. The exhibition team showcased realistic employment of Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conducting full spectrum air to ground employment of small unit tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 by Amn William Finn