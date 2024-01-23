U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition team, parachute through the air in Marana, Ariz., Jan 17, 2024. The team descended in formation after each jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8214294
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-QO903-1432
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|819.21 KB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT