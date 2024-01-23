Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice [Image 4 of 8]

    AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition team, parachute through the air in Marana, Ariz., Jan 17, 2024. The team descended in formation after each jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 13:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSPEC War Exhibition Team practice [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Airmen
    Rescue
    Special Warfare
    Air Force
    Exhibition Team

