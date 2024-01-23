Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

New unaccompanied personnel housing under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The project incorporates four new barracks to house a total of 1,208 personnel. Currently in vertical construction, contractors are working floor by floor to place concrete for the eight-story structures.

Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Photo ID: 8213620 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR by Rachel Napolitan