The interior hallway of an unaccompanied personnel housing under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Contractors are currently working to build each of the four new structures floor by floor. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 01:31
|Photo ID:
|8213619
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-QR280-1044
|Resolution:
|3903x2605
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT