An unaccompanied personnel housing facility under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Between two contracts, FED is constructing seven new barrack facilities on the installation adjacent to each other. This will provide brand new living quarters for over 2,100 personnel. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 01:31 Photo ID: 8213626 VIRIN: 240125-A-QR280-1072 Resolution: 4067x2714 Size: 2.19 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.