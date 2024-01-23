An unaccompanied personnel housing facility under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Between two contracts, FED is constructing seven new barrack facilities on the installation adjacent to each other. This will provide brand new living quarters for over 2,100 personnel. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 01:31
|Photo ID:
|8213626
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-QR280-1072
|Resolution:
|4067x2714
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT