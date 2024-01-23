Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

What will eventually be the third floor of an eight-story unaccompanied personnel housing facility under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The building is one of seven total under two contracts on the installation currently under construction to provide spaces for over 2,100 servicemembers. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
