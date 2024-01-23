Unaccompanied personnel housing facilities under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. To place concrete in the cold weather conditions for the structures, contractors tent the facility. This ensures the correct temperatures for the concrete to harden for the new barracks in the winter months. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 01:31
|Photo ID:
|8213623
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-QR280-1058
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT