Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Unaccompanied personnel housing facilities under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. To place concrete in the cold weather conditions for the structures, contractors tent the facility. This ensures the correct temperatures for the concrete to harden for the new barracks in the winter months. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

