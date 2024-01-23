Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 5 of 8]

    Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Unaccompanied personnel housing facilities under construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. To place concrete in the cold weather conditions for the structures, contractors tent the facility. This ensures the correct temperatures for the concrete to harden for the new barracks in the winter months. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 01:31
    Photo ID: 8213623
    VIRIN: 240125-A-QR280-1058
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Army engineers construct barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    housing
    barracks
    QoL
    USACE Far East District

