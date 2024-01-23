Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nine Service Members Receive the Joint Service Achievement Medal [Image 5 of 5]

    Nine Service Members Receive the Joint Service Achievement Medal

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    Joint Task Force North

    Joint Task Force North Command Senior Enlisted Leader Marco Cordero (center) awarded nine JTFN DoD personnel the Joint Service Achievement Medal for their service during the El Paso, Texas 2023 Veterans Day Parade at JTFN Headquarters, January 22, 2024. They are (from left to right): U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Burt; U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Timothy Thompson; U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfred Muller; U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st. Class Daniel McFadden; U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Villanueva; U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Beam; U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Apotheker; U.S. Army Spc. Kai Avery; and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Wells. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8213510
    VIRIN: 240122-A-WB015-1031
    Resolution: 6022x3507
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nine Service Members Receive the Joint Service Achievement Medal [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army major promoted to lieutenant colonel
    Airman recognized for work at Ambrosio Guillen State Veterans Home
    U.S. Space Force and National Guard celebrate birthday
    Unit Ministry Training workshop held at Fort Bliss
    Nine Service Members Receive the Joint Service Achievement Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFN US Army Fort Bliss USA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT