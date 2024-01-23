Nine Service Members Receive the Joint Service Achievement Medal

Joint Task Force North Command Senior Enlisted Leader Marco Cordero (center) awarded nine JTFN DoD personnel the Joint Service Achievement Medal for their service during the El Paso, Texas 2023 Veterans Day Parade at JTFN Headquarters, January 22, 2024. They are (from left to right): U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Burt; U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Timothy Thompson; U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfred Muller; U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st. Class Daniel McFadden; U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Villanueva; U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Beam; U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Apotheker; U.S. Army Spc. Kai Avery; and U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Wells. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

