U.S. Army major promoted to lieutenant colonel

U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Smith, commander, Joint Task Force North, congratulates Mrs. Kathryn Bovan on the promotion of her husband, Jeremy Bovan, to lieutenant colonel at JTFN headquarters January 16, 2024. Bovan was assigned to the J2 shop at the facility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

