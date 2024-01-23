Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army major promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army major promoted to lieutenant colonel

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Smith, commander, Joint Task Force North, congratulates Mrs. Kathryn Bovan on the promotion of her husband, Jeremy Bovan, to lieutenant colonel at JTFN headquarters January 16, 2024. Bovan was assigned to the J2 shop at the facility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:45
    VIRIN: 240116-A-WB015-1024
    This work, U.S. Army major promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFN US Army Fort Bliss USA

