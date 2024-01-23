Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Ministry Training workshop held at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 5]

    Unit Ministry Training workshop held at Fort Bliss

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    Joint Task Force North

    Unit Ministry Teams came to Fort Bliss to participate in a joint UMT workshop hosted by Joint Task Force North at Fort Bliss January 17-18, 2024. The training focused on not only care of Soldiers needing assistance, but also care for the caregiver. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8213506
    VIRIN: 240118-A-WB015-1040
    Resolution: 6567x4263
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unit Ministry Training workshop held at Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFN US Army Fort Bliss USA ChaplainCorps

