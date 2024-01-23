Airman recognized for work at Ambrosio Guillen State Veterans Home

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Denise Hinojosa, logistics, Joint Task Force North, is coined by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Smith, commander, JTFN, at the Ambrosio Guillen State Veterans Home in El Paso, Texas December 19, 2023. Hinojosa spearheaded a gift-giving drive for the veterans’ home. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8213488
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-WB015-1078
|Resolution:
|6001x4074
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
