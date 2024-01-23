U.S. Space Force and National Guard celebrate birthday

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Villanueva, intelligence, Joint Task Force North, and U.S. Army Capt. William Greenberg, logistics officer, JTFN, cut the cake for the U.S. Space Force and National Guard birthday at JTFN headquarters December 20, 2023. The USSF celebrated its fourth birthday, and the National Guard celebrated 387 years of supporting the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

