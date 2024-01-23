Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force and National Guard celebrate birthday [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Space Force and National Guard celebrate birthday

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Todd 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Villanueva, intelligence, Joint Task Force North, and U.S. Army Capt. William Greenberg, logistics officer, JTFN, cut the cake for the U.S. Space Force and National Guard birthday at JTFN headquarters December 20, 2023. The USSF celebrated its fourth birthday, and the National Guard celebrated 387 years of supporting the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:45
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force and National Guard celebrate birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

