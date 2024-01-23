U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, left, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, awards 1st Lt. Nathan Marchand for winning the Top Intelligence Officer of the 2024 Top Intelligence competition (TOPINT) during the awards ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 26. 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2024 01:30 Photo ID: 8212868 VIRIN: 240126-Z-UF566-1061 Resolution: 6643x4429 Size: 14.85 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.