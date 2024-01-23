U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

U.S. Army Spc. Shannon Dyer, a competitor of the Top Intelligence (TOPINT) 2024 competition, conducts an interrogation during the TOPINT 2024 military occupation specialty (MOS) specific assessments at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

