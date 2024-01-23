U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Acord, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to Delta Company, 227th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard, plots a point on a map during the 2024 Top Intelligence competition (TOPINT) warrior task assessments at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

