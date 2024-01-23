Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors [Image 12 of 26]

    U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lee Lindsey, a competitor of the Top Intelligence (TOPINT) 2024 competition, plots a point on a map during the TOPINT 2024 warrior task assessments at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 01:43
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    This work, U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    TOPINT2024

