    U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors [Image 24 of 26]

    U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, left, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, awards 1st Lt. Nathan Marchand for winning the Top Intelligence Officer of the 2024 Top Intelligence competition (TOPINT) during the awards ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 26. 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8212867
    VIRIN: 240126-Z-UF566-1056
    Resolution: 6369x4246
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

