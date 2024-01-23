Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Change of Charge [Image 12 of 13]

    I MEF Change of Charge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher  

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines, with I Marine Expeditionary Force, salute during the national anthem at a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The change of charge ceremony represents the relinquishment of duties from one command master chief to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8212743
    VIRIN: 240126-M-LS844-1115
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Navy
    Change of Charge
    CMDMC

