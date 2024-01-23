I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, receives honors during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. The change of charge ceremony represents the relinquishment of duties from one command master chief to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)
