U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing command master chief of I MEF, shake hands during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8212740
|VIRIN:
|240126-M-LS844-1174
|Resolution:
|6652x4437
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
