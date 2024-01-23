U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing command master chief of I MEF, shake hands during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8212740 VIRIN: 240126-M-LS844-1174 Resolution: 6652x4437 Size: 1.44 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.