I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, left, oncoming command master chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing Command Master Chief of I MEF, observe the formation during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024
Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US