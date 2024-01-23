U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, left, oncoming command master chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing Command Master Chief of I MEF, observe the formation during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8212730
|VIRIN:
|240126-M-LS844-1045
|Resolution:
|5398x3451
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
