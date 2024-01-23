Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Change of Charge [Image 4 of 13]

    I MEF Change of Charge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher  

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, left, outgoing command master chief for I Marine Expeditionary Force reports to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of I MEF, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8212735
    VIRIN: 240126-M-LS844-1074
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Navy
    Change of Charge
    CMDMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT