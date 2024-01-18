CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference

PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Adm. Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour; Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom Adm. Sir Ben Key, and Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy, participate in a press conference during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. The conference, jointly hosted by the French Navy and the French Institute of International Relations, was themed, “The Evolving Role of the Carrier Strike Group.” (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

