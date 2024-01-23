CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference

PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy, during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. During the engagement, they discussed opportunities to further strengthen interoperability and logistics cooperation through combined maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

