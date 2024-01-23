Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference [Image 9 of 11]

    CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference

    PARIS, FRANCE

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Adm. Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour; Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom Adm. Sir Ben Key, and Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy, participate in a press conference during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. The conference, jointly hosted by the French Navy and the French Institute of International Relations, was themed, “The Evolving Role of the Carrier Strike Group." (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

    This work, CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    navies
    Franchetti
    Paris Naval Conference
    IFRI

