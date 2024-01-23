PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Adm. Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour; Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom Adm. Sir Ben Key, and Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy, discuss “Future Challenges and Perspectives for Navies” during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. During the panel, Franchetti emphasized the value of planning, exercising and operating together to enhance interoperability between the navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 17:46 Photo ID: 8210569 VIRIN: 240125-N-UD469-1343 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.34 MB Location: PARIS, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.