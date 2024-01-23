CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference

PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour, and Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom Adm. Sir Ben Key, hold a trilateral engagement during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. During the discussion, the leaders discussed maritime security, deterrence, interoperability, and technological innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)
01.25.2024
01.25.2024
|8210574
|240125-N-UD469-1676
|5531x3687
|1.29 MB
PARIS, FR
|4
|0
