PARIS (Jan. 25, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour, and Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff of the United Kingdom Adm. Sir Ben Key, hold a trilateral engagement during the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 25. During the discussion, the leaders discussed maritime security, deterrence, interoperability, and technological innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 17:46 Photo ID: 8210574 VIRIN: 240125-N-UD469-1676 Resolution: 5531x3687 Size: 1.29 MB Location: PARIS, FR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO attends the Paris Naval Conference [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.