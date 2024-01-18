GOES-U embarks from Buckley SFB

U.S. Air Force pilots from the 9th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo before transporting a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite in a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The NOAA GEOS-U is a part of the GOES-R series and is designed for weather monitoring and forecasting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)

