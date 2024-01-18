Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOES-U Embarks From Buckley SFB [Image 6 of 6]

    GOES-U Embarks From Buckley SFB

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Air Force pilots from the 9th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo before transporting a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite in a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The NOAA GEOS-U is a part of the GOES-R series and is designed for weather monitoring and forecasting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 10:10
    Photo ID: 8208273
    VIRIN: 240122-X-UC044-1032
    Resolution: 5907x3930
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NASA
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    Space Force
    GOES-U

