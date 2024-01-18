U.S. Air Force pilots from the 9th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo before transporting a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite in a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The NOAA GEOS-U is a part of the GOES-R series and is designed for weather monitoring and forecasting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8208273
|VIRIN:
|240122-X-UC044-1032
|Resolution:
|5907x3930
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GOES-U Embarks From Buckley SFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
