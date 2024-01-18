GOES-U embarks from Buckley SFB

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite is transported by a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The C-5M Super Galaxy is the only plane capable of transporting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)

