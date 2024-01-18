GOES-U embarks from Buckley SFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Bruce, 9th Airlift Squadron crew member, prepares a C-5M Super Galaxy for takeoff at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. Geostationary Operational Environmental Stationary - U will go through a series of electrical tests to confirm it is working properly and mechanical configurations to prepare it for launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)

