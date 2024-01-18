U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Bruce, 9th Airlift Squadron crew member, prepares a C-5M Super Galaxy for takeoff at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. Geostationary Operational Environmental Stationary - U will go through a series of electrical tests to confirm it is working properly and mechanical configurations to prepare it for launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8208269
|VIRIN:
|240122-X-UC044-1478
|Resolution:
|1680x1118
|Size:
|622.02 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GOES-U embarks from Buckley SFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
