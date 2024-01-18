GOES-U embarks from Buckley SFB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite is transported by a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The GOES-U team has spent years building the instruments and spacecraft, integrating all the satellite’s components, and conducting rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand the harsh launch conditions and successfully take up residence 22,236 miles above Earth. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)

    NASA
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    SpaceX
    Space Force

