GOES-U embarks from Buckley SFB

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite is transported by a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The GOES-U team has spent years building the instruments and spacecraft, integrating all the satellite’s components, and conducting rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand the harsh launch conditions and successfully take up residence 22,236 miles above Earth. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)

