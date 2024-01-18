GEOS-U embarks from Buckley SFB

The 9th Airlift Squadron aircrew prepare to transport the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024. The latest technology featured on GOES-16 and GOES-17 allows these satellites to observe and predict weather phenomena on Earth and in space with unprecedented speed and accuracy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Yepez)
